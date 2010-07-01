Ogres and Elves line up for Blood Bowl

Two new races are confirmed for Blood Bowl: Legendary Edition, the updated version of the fantasy american football game by Cyanide, based on the game designed by Games Workshop. The first, the Elves, are like Wood Elves who aren't too fussed about wood. The second race, the Ogres, are presumably less interested in the ball and more interested in murder.

Blood Bowl: Legendary Edition is pencilled in for a release at the end of this year. It'll include twelve new races - that's more than the original game came with - and lots of rule tweaking. We'll have more info closer to release.