Oddworld: Abe's Exoddus HD remake is planned

Classic puzzle-platform sequel Oddworld: Abe's Exoddus is getting an HD remake. Oddworld: Abe's Exoddus was the follow-up to Oddworld: Abe's Oddysee—only better, because you could possess your farts. Now, just like Abe's Oddysee received a New 'n' Tasty remaster, so to will Abe's Exoddus be rebuilt for modern times.

The "full ground-up remake" is possible thanks to the success of Oddworld: New 'N' Tasty. Fans can expect Exoddus to get the same treatment, with a similar graphical style to Abe's Oddysee's remake.

The New 'N' Tasty remake was a beautiful thing; giving Abe's Oddysee some beautiful 3D scenery. Andy Kelly reviewed it for us in the April issue of the magazine, giving it 86%. That Exoddus is getting a comparable upgrade is very good news indeed.