Oculus Rift hands-on video: everything you've heard is true

The Oculus Rift is the most exciting peripheral I've ever used. This is the virtual reality headset I've been dreaming of since I was a little boy; true future tech that will redefine what it means to play games.

I got to demo it running Doom BFG at this year's Gamescom. Even better, the kind chaps at Oculus let us film the wondrous thing in action, so you get to share in me looking silly but having a truly joyous gaming experience. Click through for the video.

For more on the Oculus Rift, check out the official site or, if you're feeling even more enthused, sign up for the Kickstarter campaign and get yourself a dev kit. I'm not rich enough to lay down the $335 dollars quite yet but I'll be buying Palmer Lucky's product once it's released, no doubt. Keep checking the site for our exclusive interview, where he reveals which two games he'd most like to play on the Rift.