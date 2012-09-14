Obsidian announces fantasy RPG Project Eternity

Obsidian's secretive countdown to an unnamed project prophetically featuring "a lone voice crying out in mourning" ticked to zero today and unveiled Project Eternity, the working title of an isometric, party-based tribute to classic Infinity Engine games of yore.

Eternity's Kickstarter page -- which set a $1.1 million funding goal -- lists scant details so far, including a planned tactical real-time combat system and a "mature" story focusing on "complex, difficult choices."

But the most notable takeaway is the involvement of RPG luminaries Chris Avellone, Tim Cain, and Josh Sawyer. All three's list of previous works combine into a Voltron of RPG reverence: Fallout, Fallout 2, Fallout: New Vegas, the Icewind Dale series, Arcanum, Temple of Elemental Evil, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II, and Planescape: Torment. That is a very sexy list.

Donor tiers bestow a plethora of bonuses for higher contributions such as a cloth game world map, signed boxed versions of the game, in-game portraits, and the opportunity to design NPCs, inns or taverns, and high-level weapons and armor.