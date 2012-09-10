Mysterious "Project X" teaser appears on Obsidian's website

An apparent countdown has appeared on RPG developer Obsidian's site . It depicts a number four in the middle of a serpent eating its own tail (reminiscent of the Norse Jormungandr or Classical Ouroboros). The caption beneath reads: "What do the words mean? Nothing. The Dirge of Eír Glanfath is sound without form, a lone voice crying out in mourning because it must."

A quick search reveals that there is no such place or person as Eír Glanfath, real or fictional. However, "Glanfath" bears a striking resemblance to a form of the Irish verb glan, "glanfaidh," which means to clean or to clear. Similarly, Eír is similar to Éire, the native Gaelic name of Ireland. And a dirge is traditionally a song for the dead.

Clicking on the number sends you to a forum for "Project X Speculation & Discussion." We're guessing that Obsidian may be working on some kind of Irish/Gaelic-themed project - likely a story-based RPG, based on its past work. We don't know when or if the number will become a three - it may not be a countdown at all - but with four days left in the work week, it's a good guess. If we're lucky, they'll tell us what the craic is going on this Friday