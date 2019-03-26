Observation is coming in May, but only on the Epic Games Store

Observation, No Code's spooky sci-fi thriller, is only a couple of months away. The Stories Untold developer and publisher Devolver Digital announced the impending release with a flashy new story trailer, which you can watch above.

The news was also accompanied by the game vanishing from Steam. Now it's just coming to "PS4 and the Epic Games Store", so it looks like Epic got itself another exclusive. It's available for pre-order on the store now.

While Observation is shaping up to be quite a bit different from No Code's previous horror game, both tell their stories unconventionally. Stories Untold plays with text adventures and has you interacting with the world exclusively by fiddling with retro machines and computers. Observation puts you in the role of a space station's AI, rather than a member of the crew. You can still talk, control some of the station's systems and watch through the station's cameras, which should come in handy as you try to figure out why all the humans are vanishing.

Check out Andy's interview with No Code for more details.

Observation is due out on the Epic Games Store on May 21. Like other Epic exclusives, it may end up on Steam and other stores in the future.