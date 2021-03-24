Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti now looking at a mid-May launch

Your next machine (Image credit: Future) Best gaming PC: the top pre-built machines from the pros

More delays for the Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti now, with a report from ITHome (via. VideoCardz) speculating another pushback of the release date. Looks like we may not be seeing these muscle-class GPUs as soon as we'd hoped.

This most recent delay—the fifth one now—has set the RTX 3080 Ti back from its potential mid-April launch, to around mid-May time. Originally these cards were meant to greet us back in January, but the situation has deteriorated since then.

Unsurprising in light of the current web of global shitstorms causing the GPU shortage, but still disappointing news.

The two cards we expect to see in May then, if at all, are the RTX 3080 Ti 12GB and the RTX 3070 Ti 8GB. The 3080 Ti will be packing 10,240 CUDA cores against the 3070 Ti's 6,144, as well as memory bandwidths of around 864 GB/s (or 912 GB/s depending on who you believe) and 608 GB/s, respectively. We expect the 3080 Ti to come with a base clock of approximately 1,400 MHz, with boosts in the region of 1,700 MHz.

We're betting on the base price being something in the region of $999, though the reality is that we're going to be seeing them sold all over the net for stupid money.

Hey, at least we've got a bit more time to save up in this case.