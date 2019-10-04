The best Nvidia RTX 2060 deals of 2019

If you’re looking to upgrade to a 20-series RTX card, keeping an eye on the best Nvidia RTX 2060 deals is essential. Even after Nvidia launched the Super versions of its latest cards, the new high-end is very high. The Nvidia RTX 2060 is the cheapest option available and most affordable way to add Ray Tracing support to your system. If you’ve seen Control running on a 20-series card, you know that’s pretty dang amazing.

Despite the fact that it’s been a couple months since the 2060 Super hit stores, the deals have been slow coming, but there are some discounts out there. Like last month, EVGA’s version of the 2060 seems to be the best budget-conscious option, finding discounts at both Walmart and Amazon. We’ve seen small discounts on MSI , Asus , and Gigabyte’s 2060 models, as well. I’m still keeping my fingers crossed that OEMs and/or retailers will drop the prices further as we get closer to the holidays, but there’s no telling what’s going to happen. Check out our Black Friday graphics card page for a look at what to expect come November.

Best Nvidia RTX 2060 Super deals today (2019)

Best Nvidia RTX 2060 deals today (base model)

Nvidia’s own figures put performance at 1440p solidly in the ballpark of the newly discontinued GTX 1070 Ti, an 8GB card with 500 more CUDA cores that can currently run anything you throw at it in Ultra at 1080p, and makes occasional forays into 4K too as long as you don’t mind 30fps. The Super takes that performance even further, but the retail price remains the same, so you're potentially looking at a card that just does more for your money.

The new Super cards beat the older generation’s GTX 1070 at 1080p, and offers Battlefield 5 at 60fps with raytracing enabled, according to Nvidia. PC Gamer’s testing bears this out, with the 17-game average at 1080p seeing it neck-and-neck with the 1070Ti at 1080p and Ultra settings, and pulling away from the older card slightly at 1440p. The gap closes again at 4K, depending on what your definition of a playable framerate is, but the message here is that this is a capable card able to do justice to modern PC games.

The new card splits the GTX 1070s when it comes to power consumption, pulling 160W - more than the GTX 1060’s 120W and the GTX 1070’s 150W, but less than the 1070Ti’s 180W, and connects to the PSU with a single eight-pin connector just like the 1070s.

Apart from raytracing, which is yet to make itself an unmissable feature - although it may become that in the future - the benefit of the new RTX cards is DLSS, or Deep Learning Super Sampling. The idea here is the card renders internally at a lower resolution than it’s set to output, and the Tensor cores upscale the image intelligently so you’d never know the difference. It’s a clever way of squeezing extra performance out of a chip. Still images created with DLSS look a bit blurrier, but in motion you’ll hardly notice, and it boosts performance by around 25%.

Nvidia’s new card brings modern rendering technology to the majority of PC gamers playing at 1080p, and with a US price of $350 looks to do so at a price that’s high, but not so high as the higher-spec Turing cards. An upgrade now, or when discount season is in full swing, could boost the framerates on a whole range of the most popular games.