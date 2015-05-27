Nvidia GeForce GTX 980 Ti images surface, along with specs

In thoroughly unsurprising news, it looks like Nvidia will release the GeForce GTX 980 Ti imminently. That's according to several images that have surfaced over at videocardz.com, one of which is embedded above. It's par for the course for Nvidia to release a Ti variation of their main graphics cards, and if previous patterns are any indication it'll probably boast less power than the Titan X, but cost significantly less.

Another site with early access to the 980 Ti has corroborated this. Hardware Battle has the benchmarks, which seem pretty accurate for a card poised between the 980 and Titan X. Videocardz says to expect an announcement and release next week, which makes sense as it coincides with Computex in Taipei.

Dave James gave a glowing review to the Titan X back in March. "With no single-GPU AMD competition, Nvidia's GTX Titan X is simply the most efficient and most elegant 4K gaming card around," he wrote.