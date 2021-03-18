Nvidia doubles the price of GeForce Now membership

Nvidia's GeForce Now is celebrating its second year of existence by bumping up the price from $4.99 (£4.99) a month to $9.99 (£8.99) as of today. Existing users that have signed up with the Founders membership scheme will continue on the original pricing plan, but new members will only have the option of the new Priority Membership at the higher price.

As it approaches 10 million members, Nvidia says it is improving the quality of service for all members, with added capacity and two new data centres coming online soon. There are also improvements on the way to get users in games faster, with account linking for key games and updates to pre-loading that should cut load times by half.

GeForce Now has seen plenty of updates to keep it up-to-date with recent releases, and there are now nearly 800 games supported by the service. On average, 10 new games are added weekly, and Nvidia plans to increase this by 50 percent by the end of the year.

The price increase is very much in line with other streaming services, the most obvious of which is Netflix, which has seen a number of price bumps since it first shook up the TV scene. Even so, this is a big price increase Nvidia is going for in one move, as opposed to several smaller ones.

$5 for a gaming service that involves no downloading and works with so many games seems like the kind of throwaway deal that is worth having. The jump to $10 is just enough to make us stop and wonder whether it's still something worth having, especially as most of us are paying for plenty of other services at the same time.