Nvidia teases announcement on August 31... it's got to be Ampere, right?

Nvidia has teased a countdown, the ultimate countdown, on Twitter, suggesting something will happen in 21 days that's the culmination of something that's been going on for 21 years. Either that or we'll be waiting 21 days and 21 years until we find out the answer, but I'd guess this is something to do with Nvidia Ampere, the next generation of graphics card.

So what does it all mean? All we know is what has been released onto the official Nvidia GeForce Twitter accounts. There's a teaser, only eight seconds long, which suggests some sort of supermassive, heat death of the universe style, explosion, and a new banner with the words 'The #UltimateCountdown 21 days. 21 years.'

21 days would take us to August 31, which is a little off the previous Ampere speculation as of late which suggested a September announcement. Still, it had been suggested that Nvidia would follow a similar launch cadence to the RTX 20-series; an August announcement (around Gamescom in Cologne, which ends on the 30th of this month) and a September release for the first wave of high-end cards.

And you know what happened 21 years ago? Nvidia released the first "GPU", the GeForce 256. It looks like it's commemorating the occasion with a whole new lineup of graphics cards, probably a rather significant departure from the GPUs of old.

This story is developing and we'll update if and when new information is available.