Popular

No Time To Explain arrives on Steam next week

By

After a successful Kickstarter campaign, multiple Steam rejections, and a subsequent, triumphant, Greenlight bid, tinyBuild Games' 2D comedy platformer No Time To Explain will finally reach the digital distribution daddy on January 25th. That's over a week away, which should give us plenty of time for an explanation.

No Time To Explain is a fantastically frantic paradoxical platformer in which a version of you from the future travels back with a grave warning. And a giant crab. Using your future-self's jetpack gun - which doubles as both a weapon and a method of propulsion - it's your job to traverse each trap-filled level and reach the portal at the end.

While tinyBuild have been selling the game (and its bundled second season expansion) directly from their website , they've been working to make the Steam release the definitive version. It will feature the following:

  • Steam Achievements

  • Steam Cloud Saves

  • Working Full screen

  • Lots of ribs in people's eyes

  • Hundreds of levels

  • Including levels made by our Kickstarter supporters, and even a dedicated Minecraft universe since Notch helped us a lot during the Kickstarter campaign

  • Many bug fixes since initial release

There are also collectible hats.

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
See comments