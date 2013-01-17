No Time To Explain arrives on Steam next week

After a successful Kickstarter campaign, multiple Steam rejections, and a subsequent, triumphant, Greenlight bid, tinyBuild Games' 2D comedy platformer No Time To Explain will finally reach the digital distribution daddy on January 25th. That's over a week away, which should give us plenty of time for an explanation.

No Time To Explain is a fantastically frantic paradoxical platformer in which a version of you from the future travels back with a grave warning. And a giant crab. Using your future-self's jetpack gun - which doubles as both a weapon and a method of propulsion - it's your job to traverse each trap-filled level and reach the portal at the end.

While tinyBuild have been selling the game (and its bundled second season expansion) directly from their website , they've been working to make the Steam release the definitive version. It will feature the following:

Steam Achievements



Steam Cloud Saves



Working Full screen



Lots of ribs in people's eyes



Hundreds of levels



Including levels made by our Kickstarter supporters, and even a dedicated Minecraft universe since Notch helped us a lot during the Kickstarter campaign



Many bug fixes since initial release

There are also collectible hats.