No Man's Sky team has received "loads" of death threats following delay

When No Man's Sky was officially delayed to August last week, many were disappointed. It means we'll have to wait another two months before we can have procedurally generated space adventures, and that's enough to make anyone a little bit upset, including myself. Still, most are capable of accepting that delays can happen, and that it's better to have a delayed game than a broken one.

Some people were still very angry, though. They were so angry that Hello Games received death threats following the announcement. That's not a sensible way to demonstrate one's emotions, but on the internet, where very few things are sensible and nice and polite, it is something that happens scarily often.

"I have received loads of death threats this week," Hello Games' Sean Murray tweeted after last week's announcement. "but don't worry, Hello Games now looks like the house from Home Alone."

I have received loads of death threats this week, but don't worry, Hello Games now looks like the house from Home Alone #pillowfortMay 28, 2016

"Tell me when its safe to remove the marbles and oil from the stairs," Murray continued, sticking with the Home Alone theme. "It's getting really cumbersome, and I need the toilet."

He is being a good sport about it, but needless to say it is not pleasant to receive death threats, and nor is it pleasant to issue them. The Kotaku reporter who initially broke news of the delay also received death threats (for reporting on something he has no control over!), and if this is any indication of what Hello Games is receiving, they've got good reason to booby trap their abode.