Night in the Woods' OST gets awesome limited edition vinyl

In his review, Andy described Night in the Woods as "a beautiful, heartfelt coming of age story that says something about life, and cracks a few jokes in the process." I wholeheartedly agree with that, and would add its soundtrack is one of the best I've heard in ages. Courtesy of Ghost Ramp, its OST is in-line for a limited-edition vinyl release.

In 2016, Andy also wrote about how record label Ghost Ramp is embracing games—a group who've since launched a number of uber-cool, limited-edition vinyl records for the likes of Hollow Knight, Darkest Dungeon and Nuclear Throne.

Preorders for the Night in the Woods record are live now, with a launch date set for "late Q1 2019". It costs $45, and its full tracklist can be read here. Here's Ghost Ramp's formal description:

Ghost Ramp is proud to present the brilliant score to NIGHT IN THE WOODS on vinyl for the first time! Pressed on 180 gram vinyl, this double LP is packaged in a gorgeous gatefold jacket with full color insert featuring liner notes. Includes black & gold enamel pin with backing card.

And here are some neat images: