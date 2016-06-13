New Vampyr trailer paints a bloody picture of Victorian London

Fangs at the ready, vamp-fans! A new trailer for Vampyr, the next game from the studio behind Life is Strange, debuted after some new footage was shown at The PC Gaming Show during E3. In it, a sad, clearly troubled vampire explains the trouble with being a blood-sucker in Victorian London in vague, portentous strokes. This guy is not having a great time, it seems, especially once he gets violent. Like Life is Strange, Vampyr will likely feature a good amount of walking and talking (and feeding), but it will also feature combat, a return to the action of Remember Me for DontNod. It’s unclear how the combat system works, but from our brief glimpse in the trailer, it looks pretty brutal.

Vampyr is set to release sometime in 2017.