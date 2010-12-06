New Tomb Raider game to tell Lara's origin story

Square Enix have announced a new Tomb Raider game. It will simple be called 'Tomb Raider', and aims to completely reset the series, following Lara on her very first adventure.

The only story details to be revealed so far describe Lara becoming shipwrecked after a storm, throwing her onto an unknown shore to fend for herself. We'll be playing as a much younger, more inexperienced Lara, so we can't expect the same steely, wisecracking cool that she displays in all of her other games.

There's little else known about the game right now, and the only image of the game is the GameInformer artwork, but we'll bring you more as soon as it's announced.

[via VG247 ]