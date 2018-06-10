New Sea of Thieves location, Forsaken Shores, coming in September

At the Xbox E3 show today, we saw the first trailer for Sea of Thieves' upcoming content updates. The first, Cursed Sails, is coming in July and will add a new ship type. The update the trailer focuses on, Forsaken Shores, is coming in September, and will open up a fiery new area patrolled by skeleton ships (Correction: looks like the skele-ships are coming in Cursed Sails). Check out the trailer above.

