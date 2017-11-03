See the Warcraft, Starcraft crossover skins coming to Overwatch

New cosmetics are coming to Overwatch in early 2018! Unlock skins, emotes, highlights intros, and more for all 26 heroes. pic.twitter.com/AZVFeSx3ntNovember 3, 2017

Good news, Overwatch skins collectors (boy, that sounds creepier than I meant it to): new special skins are on the way early next year alongside the Blizzard World map, and they'll be available in base loot boxes. No limited time special event restrictions, just brand new skins. The pot gets even sweeter for anyone who's into Blizzard's other games: the new skins are cool crossover designs that pay homage to Starcraft, Warcraft, and Diablo.

Widowmaker morphs into the blond Ghost Nova. Roadhog becomes Diablo's Butcher. Torbjorn dresses up as Warcraft's Dwarf leader Magni Bronzebeard. Blizzard promises "skins, emotes, highlights intros, and more for all 26 heroes" in early 2018.

The video above runs through some of the skins and highlights, but you can also scroll through images of them in the gallery below.

