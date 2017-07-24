New Monster Hunter: World video shows gunlance in action

Fresh out the San Diego Comic-Con oven, there's some new footage of Monster Hunter: World. It's taken by an audience member off-screen so it looks a little grainy, but it's our first proper look at some of the weapons in action, notably the spear/rocket launcher hybrid called the Gunlance.

We can expect something more official soon, according to the Reddit user that uploaded the footage from the conference. Capcom confirmed that a total of 14 videos of all of the game's weapons in action would be arriving "in the coming days", the user claimed. So keep your eyes peeled for that.

Here's the footage:

The video also shows some of the more acrobatic combat moves, including the player running up the side of the tree and jumping backwards to mount the monster.

It also features one player launching a signal flare—which is how you'll let your co-op buddies that you're in trouble and need help.

If you want some more footage of the game in action, Capcom shared a whole 25 minutes of it back in June. Skip to 46:30 in the video below to take a peek:

This is the first Monster Hunter title to come to Western PCs—what do you make of what you've seen so far?