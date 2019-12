Baldness and Brancos! That's your takeaway from today's new Max Payne 3 gameplay trailer. In it you'll find multiple Maxes, another glimpse at the setting, which spans New York and Sao Paulo, and plot details concerning Payne's employer and the kidnapping of his trophy wife.

We recently got a hands-on demo of the game, so we should have more details for you as we get closer to its May 29th (US), June 1st (Europe) release date.