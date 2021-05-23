Netflix is reportedly planning to get into games even more

According to a report in The Information based on anonymous sources, Netflix is planning to expand further into videogames and approaching "veteran game industry executives" as potential hires. While Netflix has previously produced interactive shows like Black Mirror: Bandersnatch and You vs. Wild, and collaborated with external developers on projects like Stranger Things 3: The Game, this would represent more than just dipping a toe in the videogame water. Apparently one of the plans being looked at is inspired by Apple Arcade's subscription service, which provides access to games exclusive to the service.

The story may well be accurate, if a statement Netflix sent to Techradar is anything to go by. "Our members value the variety and quality of our content", it said. It's why we’ve continually expanded our offering - from series to documentaries, film, local language originals and reality TV. Members also enjoy engaging more directly with stories they love - through interactive shows like Bandersnatch and You v. Wild, or games based on Stranger Things, La Casa de Papel and To All the Boys. So we’re excited to do more with interactive entertainment."

Netflix's executives do consider Fortnite to be a major competitor, so it makes sense for the streaming platform to look at ways to push back. It's also gone all-in on shows based on videogames with series like Castlevania, Dota: Dragon's Blood, and Detention, as well as forthcoming adaptations including animated versions of Resident Evil, Tomb Raider, League of Legends, Magic: The Gathering, and Dragon's Dogma, as well as a live-action Assassin's Creed series. Here's hoping that one turns out better than the movie did.