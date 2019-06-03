A Magic: The Gathering animated series is coming from the Avengers directors and Netflix

A Magic: The Gathering animated series is in the works from Netflix, bringing together Wizards of the Coast with longtime Marvel Cinematic Universe directors Joe and Anthony Russo.

The Russo Brothers are acting as executive producers for the series, which will expand on the Planeswalkers lore.

“We have been huge fans and players of Magic: The Gathering for as long as it has been around, so being able to help bring these stories to life through animation is a true passion project for us,” the Russos said in a press statement.

The animation component for the series is being handled by Octopie and Hasbro’s Allspark Animation, and the series is bringing in creative talent from the likes of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Batman: The Animated Series, Firefly (!?), and Star Wars: The Clone Wars, among othes.

“This series will cross the genres of suspenseful thriller, horror, and drama with deeply developed characters the likes of which are not often seen in animation,” Octopie CEO Isaac Kraus said.

Netflix has already launched animated series based on games: Carmen Sandiego debuted this year, and the well-received Castlevania series has been renewed for a third season.

There’s no word yet on a debut date for Netflix’s Magic: The Gathering series, but I'm excited to see it when it arrives, particularly given the talent the streaming service has pulled in for this project.