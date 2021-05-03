League of Legends animated series Arcane is coming to Netflix this fall

League of Legends' first-ever animated TV series, Arcane, is coming to Netflix this fall, according to a new teaser trailer released today. It's the epitome of a teaser trailer, though, so don't get too excited. It's only 19 seconds long, but it does give us our first glimpse of the show since it was announced in 2019.

There's not much to glean from the trailer but it does prominently feature Jinx, one of League of Legends' most iconic champions. Her sister Vi also appears briefly, which reinforces speculation that Arcane will probably focus on the origin story of the two in the dual mecha-cities Piltover and Zaun. For those not tuned into League's complicated lore, Vi and Jinx aren't exactly great friends. Vi is basically a sheriff who wields two giant robogauntlets, while Jinx is a slightly unhinged terrorist. Think Harley Quinn but with more guns.

With over 150 champions, League of Legends is a big universe and between this teaser and the original announcement trailer you can probably expect other Piltover and Zaun locals, like Warwick, to show up as secondary characters.

We won't know for sure until Arcane launches on Netflix this fall, but I'm pretty damn excited.