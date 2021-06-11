Netflix casts Lance Reddick as Wesker in live-action Resident Evil series

Lance Reddick is playing longtime series villain Albert Wesker in Netflix's upcoming live action Resident Evil series, not to be confused with the animated Resident Evil series Infinite Darkness, or the upcoming movie reboot Welcome to Racoon City.

You might recognize Reddick from his roles in film and television, featuring in the John Wick series or HBO's The Wire, but he does a lot of work in games too. You'll recognize his beautiful voice in Destiny 2 as Commander Zavala, or in Horizon: Zero Dawn as Sylens.

More of the cast was announced too, though specific roles weren't attached to the names. Ella Balinska, Tamara Smart, Siena Agudong, Adeline Rudolph, and Paola Nunez are also attached to the project. Here's the whole gang together.

The series takes place between two timelines following Wesker's kids, one before the zombie apocalypse, and one long after. Here's the full synopsis:

In the first timeline, 14-year-old sisters Jade and Billie Wesker are moved to New Raccoon City. A manufactured, corporate town, forced on them right as adolescence is in full swing. But the more time they spend there, the more they come to realize that the town is more than it seems and their father may be concealing dark secrets. Secrets that could destroy the world.

Cut to the second timeline, well over a decade into the future: there are less than fifteen million people left on Earth. And more than six billion monsters — people and animals infected with the T-virus. Jade, now thirty, struggles to survive in this New World, while the secrets from her past—about her sister, her father and herself—continue to haunt her.