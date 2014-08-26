NBA 2k15 system requirements released, will implement 'next-gen' technology

When NBA 2k14 released for PC last year it was based on the last-gen (ie PS3 and Xbox 360) versions of the game. Thankfully, this year's PC port will switch to the PS4/Xbox One engine, as otherwise the outrage would have caused whole websites to implode, leaving only sadface emoticons and ASCII rubble in their wake.

The game is also available for pre-purchase on Steam ahead of its October 11 release. Most importantly, the basketball sim's system requirements have been released, and they're not as demanding as we expected (get a load of that high fidelity sweat above!).

Minimum:

OS: Windows 7 64 bit or higher

Processor: Intel Core2 Duo or better

Memory: 2 or more GB RAM

Graphics: DirectX 10.1 compatible (512 MB) or better

DirectX: Version 11

Hard Drive: 50 or more GB available space

Sound Card: 9.0c compatible

Additional Notes: Keyboard or dual-analog gamepad

Recommended:

OS: Windows 7 64 bit or higher

Processor: Intel Core i7 or better

Memory: 4 or more GB RAM

Graphics: DirectX 11.0 compatible (2 GB) or better

DirectX: Version 11

Hard Drive: 50 or more GB available space

Sound Card: DirectX 9.0c compatible

Additional Notes: Dual-analog gamepad