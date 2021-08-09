Naraka: Bladepoint map: All the named locations so far

Fancy your first look at the Naraka: Bladepoint map? Unlike the majority of battle royale games, Naraka: Bladepoint has you choose a starting grid slot to drop in on the map before your match begins. You’ll also be able to see where your opponents will be spawning, so you can decide to target specific enemy types first, or whomever’s closest.

You can climb practically every surface and use your grappling hook to zip around the map faster, whether that’s to reach a particular enemy or destination, or avoid an ambush. There are several named locations that hoard superior loot and bounty-style missions if you’re looking for an extra challenge. As with most battle royale games, there will be daily challenges to complete that often involve visiting certain areas of the Naraka: Bladepoint map, so let’s get you acquainted with it.

(Image credit: 24 Entertainment)

Naraka: Bladepoint map: Your first look

At launch, the only map you’ll be able to access is Morus Island. There are several PoIs around Morus Island including a giant Buddha, abandoned mines, and weird floating coffins. You can see it courtesy of Unclear above.

Unlike other battle royale games, there’s also a vertical map to ascend, as well as moving horizontally to stay inside the circle. Your grappling hook will be your best friend as you seek to traverse tall columns and mountains, so master it in the tutorial early.

Here are all the named locations we know of so far:

Shadowjade Mine

Wreckage Plains

Celestra

Stilltide Temple

Sunwing’s Rest

You’ll also be able to see a bunch of yellow and red grids when viewing the map. Red squares indicate other players on the map and yellow squares indicate rich resource areas. Look for thin yellow lines marking out a border in each of the named locations to find a resource-intensive area.