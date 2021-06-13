Mushroom castles and the Brood Mother are coming in Grounded's next update

In May, Obsidian said it was slowing the pace of Grounded updates so that it could focus on making more "meaningful" content drops instead. Today, we got a look at what that means with a trailer for the next update, called Shroom and Doom.

Shroom and Doom will add pets to the game, which are always a nice touch, and the ability to sit down, which seems somewhat less important to me but is apparently something that players have really been asking for. Mushroom castles will be a thing you can build, and achievements will also be added in the update.

Arachnophiles will especially appreciate the addition of the Brood Mother, a massive spider (although it's not really that massive, you're just very, very small) who really doesn't seem to appreciate your presence on the scene. Luckily for players who aren't fans of such things, Grounded has an "Arachnophobia Safe Mode," and you're probably going to want to turn it on.

Grounded: Shroom and Doom will be out on June 30.