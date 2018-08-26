Three killed, including shooter, at Madden esports tournament in Florida (Updated)

Update 4: The victims in the Jacksonville shooting have not yet been named by the sheriff's department, but CNN has identified them as 22-year-old Eli "TrueBoy" Clayton and 27-year-old Taylor "SpotMePlzzz" Robertston. Clayton's death was revealed on Twitter by the Calabasas High School Coyotes, his former high school football team, while Robertson was named by esports organization Dot City Gaming.

Clayton's Madden NFL Championship Series profile notes that he'd had a rough season in 2018, but describes him as "consistently one of the best in competitive Madden," who "remains one of the best around and can potentially win it all when it's done."

Robertson, who was married and the father of a young son, was the winner of the 2017 Madden Classic. He joined Dot City Gaming earlier this month.

Via Dot Esports, Jacksonville sheriff Mike Williams confirmed that the shooter had two handguns with him during the attack, both legally purchased within the past month. Williams also stated that the shooter had a "previous relationship" with his victims, presumably through prior esports competitions, and that he bypassed other patrons in order to specifically target the Madden tournament participants.

Update 2: At a second press conference, Sheriff Mike Williams confirmed: "There were three deceased individuals at the scene, one of those being the suspect who took his own life." Earlier news reports had incorrectly stated there were four killed. Several others were injured by gunfire in the shooting; all are currently listed in stable condition.

The single suspect was named at the press conference but was "pending confirmation" according to Williams. The suspect is believed to have resided in Baltimore, Maryland. The FBI is in the process of searching a house in Baltimore, as well as the suspect's car, which has been impounded in Jacksonville.

We are shocked and saddened by the tragedy that took place in Jacksonville today. Twitch and all its staff send our deepest sympathies to the victims, their loved ones, and everyone in our community who's grieving today.August 26, 2018

Update: During a brief press conference at 4:30 PM ET, Sheriff Mike Williams stated that the scene of the shooting had been fully secured and that there were "no outstanding suspects." The sole suspect was described as a white male and was confirmed dead at the scene.

Original story: Four people have been killed and multiple others injured after a mass shooting at a Madden 19 tournament in Jacksonville, Florida today. The tournament was being held at the GLHF Game Bar in Jacksonville Landing, an entertainment and shopping area in downtown Jacksonville. The event was also being livestreamed on Twitch when the shooting occurred. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, one suspect is dead at the scene.

The stream showed two competitors playing Madden, at which point multiple shots and screams can be heard from off-camera (this footage has now been removed by Twitch). One tournament player for pro team comPlexity tweeted that he had been shot in the thumb.

