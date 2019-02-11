MSI's RTX 2070 Armor graphics card is $95 off right now

Nvidia's RTX graphics cards, some of the best graphics cards available, started out at high prices, but now that the initial excitement has worn off (and sales have been underwhelming), most models have dropped in cost. Case in point: MSI's RTX 2070 Armor OC card is currently $95 off the original price at Newegg.

This specific model has 8GB of GDDR6 memory, a boost clock of 1740 MHz, and 2304 CUDA Cores. For reference, the RTX 2070 is close to a GTX 1080 or Radeon VII in performance. MSI's version has a custom PCB (designed to improve performance) and two 'MSI TORX 2.0' fans.

You can buy the card from Newegg at the link below. A free copy of Battlefield V or Anthem (your choice) is included.

