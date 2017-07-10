MSI's decked out Titan laptop with dual GTX 1070 GPUs is on sale for $1,899

If it is a monster laptop you're looking for, MSI's fully loaded GT83VR Titan SLI-055 is currently on sale at Newegg for $2,199, down from its original price of $3,299. There is also a $300 mail-in-rebate available that knocks the final tally down to $1,899.

The Titan is not a thin and light laptop by any means—it measures up to 2.52 inches thick (1.66 inches at its thinnest point) and weighs a hefty 11.59 pounds. That heft is to accommodate a large 18.4-inch display and not one, but two GeForce GTX 1070 GPUs inside running in SLI.

Having two GeForce GTX 1070 GPUs is overkill for the laptop's native 1080p resolution, though if you're outputting to a 4K display, having the additional graphics horsepower will come in handy for games that scale well in SLI.

The processor is a previous generation Core i7-6820HK chip clocked at 2.7GHz. This is accompanied by 16GB of RAM, a 256GB PCIe-based SSD for primary storage, and a 1TB (7,200 RPM) hard drive. There is also a Blu-ray burner on this thing.

MSI is pitching this as a VR-ready laptop. There are five USB 3.0 ports for connecting your VR headset of choice. You also get Thunderbolt 3, mini DisplayPort, and HDMI output options.

Killer powers the onboard 802.11ac Wi-Fi and LAN port. Other features include Bluetooth 4.1, Dynaudio stereo speakers (four speakers plus a subwoofer), SteelSeries keyboard with Cherry MX Brown mechanical key switches, 1080p webcam, and 8-cell battery.

A backpack is included with this laptop, according to the specifications tab.

You can grab this Titan here. The printable rebate form is available here (PDF).