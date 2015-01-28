Mortal Kombat X's Reptile crushes skulls in new trailer

What's the best way to ensure your opponent stops pestering you once you've given them a good drubbing? A good old fashioned skull crush, of course! That's Reptile's strategy, and judging by the above Mortal Kombat X video dedicated to the "two-legged humanoid raptor", it works wonders. He also spits acid, which is handy.

The video is the latest in a steady stream of character showcases. We saw Kitana and Kung Lao having a tiff last week, as well as Quan Chi and Kano, among others. The game releases April 14.