Mortal Kombat X adds Quan Chi to the lineup

Warner Bros. Interactive has revealed that the evil sorcerer Quan Chi will be back on the roster for Mortal Kombat X. The announcement was accompanied by a new gameplay trailer showing off his three styles of combat and reminding us that some days, it just doesn't pay to be Kano.

As a Sorcerer, Quan Chi casts debilitating spells on his opponents. As a Warlock, he opens portals enabling all kinds of unpredictable attacks and combos. As a Summoner, he calls forth beasts from the Netherrealm to aid him in battle.

The action is fast, furious, and ridiculously, hilariously violent, which is, of course, why we play Mortal Kombat. It's wickedly graphic, but also so wildly cartoonish; maybe it doesn't speak particularly well of me as a human being, but when Kano ate the Mega-Noogie, and then got interdimensionally curb-stomped, and then gorfed the Luminescent Cutlass of Doom, I laughed. I laughed a lot.

Mortal Kombat X comes out on April 14, 2015.