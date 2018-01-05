A new Monster Hunter: World trailer introduces the Elder Dragons—mighty, element-breathing beasts who have migrated to the New World for reasons unknown.

The video includes both "new and returning favorite" Elder Dragons, including Kushala Daora, a steel dragon who can generate windstorms around itself; Teostra, a flame king dragon who spits fire; and Dodogama, whose saliva causes rock to become explosive—a more useful talent than it first sounds, because Dodogama also eats rocks.

The end of the video also gives us a look at Deviljho, who according to the Monster Hunter Wiki is a "brute wyvern" who first appeared in Monster Hunter 3. "Deviljho must feed constantly and will devour anything in its way, even feeding on the largest of monsters with its massive jowls," Capcom said. "This wild beast really is one for only the bravest of hunters to take on!"

Deviljho won't be present in the initial release of Monster Hunter: World, but in the first title update, which is set to go live in the spring. That unfortunately doesn't apply to us, as Capcom said earlier this week that the game won't come to the PC until (hopefully) sometime in the fall. Those of you with PlayStation 4 systems will be able to take part in one final beta, however, which will begin on January 18 and run through January 22, prior to its console release on January 26.