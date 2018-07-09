Monster Hunter: World PC visuals 'will have parity' with console versions

Monster Hunter: World is finally coming to PC next month, but will the game take advantage of meaty PC hardware to make some visual upgrades? We put the question to producer Ryozo Tsujimoto in a written Q&A.

"When the game launches the visuals will have parity with the console versions," he says, "but we’re considering releasing a free update after launch."

Monster Hunter's a good looking game on console, but even if we won't see any visual upgrades it will hopefully run at a faster clip on PC. On the PS4 you can only get close to 60 frames per second by climbing up to really high platforms where the game only has to render a little bit of terrain.

A "free update after launch" sounds promising, though I'm not sure what I'd want to see, precisely. High-res Rathian textures? Volumetric lighting on Pukei-Pukei's barf attacks? I'd rather take steady performance from a good port. Get a sense for how well the game will run on your PC with the Monster Hunter: World system requirements and pin the Monster Hunter: World PC release date in your diary.