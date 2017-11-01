Monster Hunter World Paris Games Week trailer is full of conquerable monstrosities

Ah, monsters. Many would argue they're better off dead. Which is arguably why Monster Hunter is a game all about smiting them, without even taking a moment to ask: are they actually nice? Do they deserve to die? Is it our fault monsters are monstrous?

None of the answers to these questions actually matter, because Monster Hunter World is releasing next year and it will sure as hell be forcing us to kill monsters. This new trailer, released during Sony's conference at the Paris Games Week, demonstrates that aggressing monsters will definitely be the focus of this installment.

As for a release date, it's definitely coming to consoles in January, though a release window for PC has yet to be announced. Capcom has been very generous with Monster Hunter trailers thus far, and you can peruse them all here.