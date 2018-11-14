Monitor deal: This 23-inch IPS monitor is on sale for $90 today

Looking for a relatively inexpensive monitor without a bunch of bells and whistles that drive up the price? You're in luck—if you don't want to wait for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, you can pop over to Newegg and purchase an LG 23-inch IPS monitor (model 23MP57HQ-P) for $89.99 today.

That's the price after entering a $20 promo code (11SUPA3) at checkout. It's also far less than LG's optimistic $314.99 MSRP (um, no!), and a good bit cheaper than Amazon's $114.99 sale price.

At this price, it's not reasonable to expect things like G-Sync or FreeSync and HDR support, none of which are present here. But what you do get is an IPS panel with a 1920x1080 resolution, quad-screen split feature, and a serviceable 5ms response time.

LG 23-Inch IPS Monitor | 1080p | $89.99

This 23-inch monitor sports an IPS panel instead of a TN screen that you might expect at this price. It also features a quad-screen split option, 5ms response time, and both D-Sub and HDMI connectors. Use promo code 11SUPA3 at checkout. $89.99, Newegg



