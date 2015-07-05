Minecraft: Windows 10 Edition announced

Telltale's Minecraft: Story Mode wasn't the only big reveal at this weekend's Minecon. Microsoft also used the occasion to announce a new version of Minecraft—Minecraft: Windows 10 Edition. It will be free if you already own the game on PC, or $10 if you don't, and it's based on the Pocket version of the game. The beta starts on July 29th.

Windows 10 Edition won't boast every feature of Minecraft, at least to start with, but Mojang say they're "aiming for feature parity" (see above link). Xbox Live and controllers will be supported, but won't be required, and it seems Mojang are aiming for dedicated servers further down the line. The seven-player limit mentioned below is because the game is based on Pocket Edition. Here's the feature list of Windows 10 Edition as it stands now:

Craft, create, and explore online with up to seven friends playing Windows 10 Edition Beta, through local multiplayer or with your Xbox Live friends online.

Play online and local multiplayer with other Pocket Edition players thanks to a free update, due to arrive soon after launch.

Multiple control schemes! Switch between controller, touch, and keyboard controls with little to no effort!

Record and share gameplay highlights with built-in GameDVR.

Help shape the future of Minecraft: Windows 10 Edition Beta with our built player feedback mechanisms!

Chickens, zombies, pigs, boats, armed skeletons, potatoes, zombies, baby squids, enchantment tables, villagers, naked sheep, iron golems, potions, ghasts, pickaxes, carrots, and all the weird and wonderful goodness you’ve come to expect from Minecraft.

Mojang say that Windows 10 Edition won't replace the current PC version of Minecraftboth games will be supported equally. (Thanks, Inquisitr.)