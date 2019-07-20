Minecraft version 1.14.4 is out now

There's a new version of the Java version of Minecraft. The 1.14.4 patch contains a lot of bugfixes for the Villagers and Pillagers update, which Mojang described as Minecraft's biggest update ever. As always there's some entertaining stuff hidden in those bugfix notes, my favorite being "Villagers will now remember their gossip after becoming a Zombie Villager". And "Gossip about players who converted a zombie villager will now last longer" isn't bad either.

Now that these fixes are live, the team at Mojang aim to knuckle down and get to work on version 1.15, which as well as adding new features "will also focus on quality and performance improvements".

Here's the list of changes in version 1.14.4, for the complete bugfixes head over to the Minecraft blog.