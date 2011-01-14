Popular

Minecraft updated to beta version 1.2, now includes cake

By

Minecraft cake

Minecraft has received another update, adding a series of new features and bug fixes. Additions include note blocks that can be tuned and triggered to play music, two secret new blocks and cake. Read on for the patch notes.

The details of the latest update were revealed on Notch's blog , here they are in full:

New features:

  • Note blocks (right click to tune, trigger to play)

  • 15 wool dyes

  • A new water dwelling mob

  • New tree types

  • Reeds magically turned into sugar canes. They still make paper.

  • A bunch of new crafting recipes

  • One secret useful block

  • One secret pretty block

  • Cake

Bugfixes:

  • Paintings work in multiplayer

  • Disconnecting while riding no longer keeps the player in the world

  • A bunch more state is properly synched in multiplayer

  • Fixed colors going weird on PowerPC

  • Fixed a horrible chunk reload loop in singleplayer

  • Fixed most lighting bugs in newly generated SMP maps

  • Falling sand behaves better in SMP

  • Fixed a few crash on load level bugs

Minecraft sales passed the one million mark earlier this week.

Tom Senior

Based in Bath with the UK team, Tom loves strategy games, action RPGs, hack ‘n slash games, digital card games… basically anything that he can fit on a hard drive. His final boss form is Deckard Cain.
See comments