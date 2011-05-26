Minecraft patch 1.6 is live!

Patch 1.6 for Minecraft is go! Notch announced the launch on Twitter and updated the patch notes on his blog . As we previously mentioned , the new update is set to add multiplayer support for the netherworld, so you can now drag your friends to hell, for a laugh. There are now working hatches and craftable maps , too. The maps should prove especially useful for those of us used to leaving a trail of lit beacons behind to help navigate back to base. You'll find the full, updated patch notes below.

New features:



Added Nether support to multiplayer

The client will ask minecraft.net if the current login is valid. If the server says “no”, a warning message appears in the client. You can still play the game even if this happens.

Added craftable maps

Added hatches

Added tall grass in some biomes

Mushrooms now spreads (very) slowly

Added server property view-distance. Sets the radius of terrain updates (in chunks) to send to the players. Range 3-15, default 10.

Added dead shrubs in deserts

Added allow-nether (set to true or false) in server.properties

Blocks destroyed by other players in multiplayer now shows the breaking block particle effect

Doors make sound for other players in multiplayer

The record player now supports more than 15 different songs (you can't get the records yet, though)

Activated dispensers make sounds and trigger particles in multiplayer

Players stuck in walls will slide towards the nearest gap if there is one

Changes:



Disabled Advanced OpenGL until we can fix some bugs with it

It's no longer possible to build solid blocks on the top layer of the maps (sorry!)

Made booster tracks speedier

Severely nerfed fire so it spread slower, and doesn't spread infinitely

Seeds are now found in tall grass, using a hoe on the ground no longer works

Compressed network traffic more agressively

Blocks that don't change appearance when the data changes don't send block updates when their data changes now

Arrows shot by players can now be picked up by all players

Nothing riding anything or being ridden by anything can enter portals

Bugfixes: