Looking to build your own Minecraft mansion? Be warned: creating your own resplendent complex is a daunting undertaking. First things first, you need to learn how to build a house in Minecraft. Once you've got that down, and you've outgrown your nondescript two-up two-down, you may well be starting to think about taking your next step on the property ladder.

After you've moved on from our exhaustive list of Minecraft house ideas, you'll be ready to move onto some more ostentatious real estate. In which case, this list of the best Minecraft mansions should go some way to sating your lust for the very best.

Survival Mansion

(Image credit: Mojang)

Download: Survival Mansion

This is a great property if you find yourself battling against the elements. The mansion is elevated to help protect it against the various nasties that could come and destroy it: be it strong winds, rain, or zombies.

Survival Mansion has also got a wealth of different materials and storage potential; a it's both pretty and practical for budding architects.

Cliffside Wooden Mansion

(Image credit: Mojang)

Download: Cliffside Wooden Mansion

This mansion not only boasts a great view, but it's also well situated for mountainside mining. The smaller buildings either side are a great touch, though: there is one right next to the mansion itself, which is great for storage or having guests in your world, but the one on the lake is especially picturesque.

Wentworth Mansion

(Image credit: Mojang)

Download: Wentworth Mansion

Look at the size of this absolute, err, 'unit'. This lakeside place is surrounded by incredible views all around, especially with the right Minecraft texture packs. Not only is it huge, but you get your very own swimming pool in which to relax, too. It feels especially decadent since there's not exactly a shortage of the wet stuff in the vicinity. It's a bit much but, hey, that's the whole point of mansions.

Modern Mountain House

(Image credit: Mojang)

Download: Modern Mountain House

This is probably the most chill of the mansions in Minecraft on this list. Well, chill if you can deal with the mild terror that comes from looking outside from this cliff side dwelling and seeing nothing but the gaping abyss.

Vertigo-induced nausea aside, the design of this building is wonderfully modern, with a trendy spiral staircase and large, airy windows. There's lots of storage and a big kitchen, too, giving you everything you need for a comfortable digital life.

Contemporary Mansion

(Image credit: Mojang)

Download: Contemporary Mansion

For when living in luxury just gets all too much, this place has a sauna, bowling alley, and an indoor pool so you can take a well deserved break. In this spacious mansion there are enough rooms to make anybody angry about the state of the housing market. Why can't we all have a place like this? Is that really too much to ask?