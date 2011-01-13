Minecraft has sold one million copies

As of last night, Minecraft has sold a staggering one million copies. Not bad at all for a game that's still in beta.

Notch made the announcement on Twitter and his blog , and celebrated with champagne and French rap. Meanwhile, the number of celebrating Minecraft players brought a server down. Notch bravely proceeded to continue to celebrate, fix the game and tweet his progress at the same time: "Minecraft.net got all weird.. Working on it now. The champagne isn't helping. Where's enter?"

To find out why one million people would by an unfinished game created by one man in his bedroom, check out our reasons for nominating Minecraft as PC Gamer UK's game of the year 2010 , or Tom's epic Minecraft experiment .