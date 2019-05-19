Minecraft has sold 176 million copies, may be the best-selling game ever

Microsoft took the opportunity of Minecraft's 10th anniversary to announce their new AR game Minecraft Earth, and also casually mention that Mojang's voxel-em-up has now sold 176 million copies. That's across all platforms of course, including Minecraft: Pocket Edition on mobile, and it means Minecraft might now be the best-selling game of all time.

It's impossible to say for sure because nobody's willing to say exactly how many copies Tetris has sold, with estimated figures varying from 170 million to 425 million—depending who's doing the counting and which of the many versions available count as real Tetris.

The only other game to have crossed the 100 million line is Grand Theft Auto 5, which has sold 110 million copies. If you're jumping back into Minecraft in 2019, head over to our handy Minecraft update log to see what's new.