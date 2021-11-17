Minecraft Caves & Cliffs part 2 launches this month with its huge world generation changes

The next major Minecraft update finally has a date. Mojang have announced that their Minecraft 1.18 update, otherwise known as Caves & Cliffs part 2, is launching on November 30. The second half of Caves & Cliffs was already expected before the end of the year, but I sure don't mind seeing it before the end of this month.

If you'd lost track of what's coming in Minecraft 1.18, the big ticket is all those major world generation changes. The new Dripstone Caves and Lush Caves are being added to the biomes list along with several new subtypes of mountains including Snowy Slopes and Mountain Meadows.

Aside from the added biomes, worlds themselves will be a lot more majestic in 1.18. Cave systems in particular will be getting much more expansive. Some have giant caverns bigger than we've seen before with local water levels, waterfalls, and more. Mountains will have higher peaks too. It really sounds like there's going to be a whole new world out there.

Along with today's announcement, Mojang have announced some additional delay casualties. As of today, archaeology, backpack-like bundles, and goat horns are getting pushed too. They're being pushed past next year's update even, Mojang say. "These features have been put on hold. They have not been cancelled, we just had to put them on the backburner for now."

They've already announced delaying the scary new Warden enemy to the 1.19 Wild Update next year as well.

Minecraft version 1.18 will be available for Java Edition and Bedrock Edition both on November 30. As of last month, both versions share one unified launcher on PC, which you'll now be prompted to upgrade to.