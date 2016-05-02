Mighty No.9 has a June release date

The first day of summer in 2016 is June 20, and so today's announcement of a June 21 launch date for Mega-Man-inspired Mighty No. 9 is technically another delay: It was supposed to be out, based on the timing provided in the previous delay, this spring. But it's close to the mark, and more importantly, mega-mighty mastermind Keiji Inafune says that this time, 100%, no fingers crossed, “the release date we're announcing is set in stone and there will be no further delays.”

“I would like to say again how sincerely sorry we are for how long we have kept all of our fans waiting,” Inafune wrote. “We understand that as a result of the various delays we have disappointed and let down our fans, but we are happy to finally be able to deliver the game to everyone who brought us this far.”

Mighty No. 9 was a huge Kickstarter success: It blew past its initial $900,000 goal in just two days and finished with more than $4 million when combined with a separate, internal crowdfunding effort. But it hasn't been a very smooth ride since then. The release has been delayed multiple times, and developer Comcept has faced criticism for its lack of communication with backers, to the point that even Inafune's “gone gold” guarantee isn't entirely beyond suspicion: In October 2015 he pledged that Mighty No. 9 would not be delayed again, and in January 2016, it was.