Mighty No. 9 video shows transformations, bosses and more

I remain skeptical of Comcept's second crowdfunding campaign , but I've finally found a video that makes me interested in Keiji Inafune's definitely-not-mega Mighty No. 9. Stick around for two minutes of dashing, shooting, boss battles, a few of hero Beck's transformations and more.

While we've seen a few videos of Mighty No. 9 in action before now, the above is our biggest and best look at the platformer so far. Just like the completely unrelated Mega Man, Beck is able to absorb the powers of defeated bosses and use them from then on. This footage shows a few of these transformations (sorta) in action, including his flame hat and water pack, ie the ability for Beck to carry a load of water around in a hump on his back, and to then turn that water into ice. I can imagine that would come in handy somewhere down the line.

We also see a glimpse of the game's supporting hero Call, who wears bright shocking pink armour and has a nifty jetpack. All in all, it's a good sign that Mighty No. 9 appears to be coming together, and I look forward to seeing a stage or a boss battle in greater depth.