Mighty No. 9 coming in September, with free DLC for Kickstarter backers

Deep Silver has announced that it will publish Keiji Inafune's Mighty No. 9 on September 15 in North America and September 18 everywhere else, in both digital and physical formats. It's a slight delay past the planned spring launch window, but developer Comcept says there's a good reason for the wait.

The deal with Deep Silver means the final release of Mighty No. 9 will include Japanese and French voiceovers, subtitles in Spanish, French, Italian, German, Russian, Polish, Brazilian, and Portuguese, and, for the physical release, the Ray DLC, with an entire extra level, boss, and unlockable playable character. The DLC won't be included with the less-expensive digital version of the game ($20/£15/€20, versus $30/£25/€30 for the disc-based edition), but it will be available for purchasers separately, and, yes, free for all Kickstarter backers.

"This deal also allows us more time and resources for testing, polish, and the creation of physical retail versions (on some systems), and—very importantly—won’t affect absolutely any of our Kickstarter plans or rewards," the studio announced. "In short, it will make for an even Mightier No. 9, for backers, for us, and for all our fans, worldwide!"

Mighty No. 9 is a side-scrolling action game heavily inspired by the classic Mega Man, in which players take on the role of Beck, the ninth in a line of powerful robots designed to fight in the "Battle Coliseum," and the only one to escape a mysterious cyber-attack that causes the world's mechanized creatures to go berserk. It hit Kickstarter in the summer of 2013 and ultimately ended with nearly $4 million in backing, largely thanks to the involvement of Inafune, the former global head of production at Capcom and creator on the Onimusha series, who's sometimes referred to as "the father of Mega Man.".

An FAQ covers the partnership and release plans in more detail. No time for that? Enjoy this handy infographic instead!