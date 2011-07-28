Popular

Metro: Last Light trailer pokes an angry mob

The latest Metro: Last Light trailer forms up the second part of the three part E3 demo . Having infiltrated the tunnels of the Reich, the player tries to sneak through a whole room of chanting fascists before his companion decides he's had enough of walking quietly and fires his pistol in the air like a madman, alerting the mob and kicking off an arbitrary but otherwise intense chase through the labyrinthine underground. Metro: Last Light is out next year. Check out our preview for more.

