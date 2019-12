THQ have released the first segment of their E3 demo trailer for Metro: Last Light. Starting out with some stealth work from the shadows, the action takes a turn for the more mental when our subway-dwelling hero gets his hands on a mini-gun.

Last Light follows on from its predecessor Metro 2033, with players taking on the role of protagonist Artyom once more as they battle their way through the irradiated landscapes of a dystopian Russia. Last Light is due for release next year.