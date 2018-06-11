Metal Wolf Chaos XD, a lost From Software classic from 2004, is getting a remaster

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice isn't the only new From Software game announced at E3 2018: Devolver Digital has announced it will also publish a game by the Dark Souls studio. It's a remaster of Metal Wolf Chaos, a cult classic mech combat game released for the original Xbox in 2004. Now it's coming to PC later this year, with upgraded visuals and widescreen support.

During Devolver's typically bizarre press conference, presenter Mahria Zook described Metal Wolf Chaos like this: “this motherfucking legendary piece of cold-rolled amazing was forged in the most sacred elements of videogame development: mechs, explosions and overly-dramatic voice acting.”

According to the newly launched Steam page, the game will feature "meticulously updated visuals with improvements to resolution, select textures, and visuals effects that are brought to life in a new widescreen format with 1080p and 4K support, where applicable." There will also be "gameplay improvements" and a new save system.